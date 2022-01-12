Cody Drameh joins Cardiff City on loan from Leeds

Leeds United have sent young defender, Cody Drameh out on loan to Cardiff City for the rest of the season.

The Whites were initially hesitant of sending the 20-year-old out, given the current injury-hit state of the squad. Luke Ayling has just recently returned from injury and Jamie Shackleton still on the sidelines, Leeds were taking a cautious approach and would decide later on in the window.

However, Drameh expressed his desire for regular first-team action, and has since been granted his loan move to Championship side, Cardiff City. The Bluebirds sit 20th in the league, four points above the relegation zone having played one game more than Peterborough in 22nd.

Drameh has made five senior appearances this season and was an ever-present in the under-23s’ PL2 Division 2 title last season. Operating as a right-back and centre-half, he will hopefully get plenty of minutes at the struggling Welsh side.

Drameh spoke to Cardiff City TV:

“I’m very happy to be here, it’s a great feeling and I’m really excited to get going.”

“I wanted to join because Cardiff City is a great club, first of all. From the first minute that we were linked they showed a real eagerness to get me in, which as a player is always great to hear.

“Everybody at the club seems to be really together, so hopefully I can be a part of that. I’m looking forward to showing people what I can bring to the table.”