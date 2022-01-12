Leeds eye Lazio target man

Leeds United have been linked with Lazio striker Vedat Muriqi as their injury list continues to grow.

The 27-year-old has reportedly caught the eye of Victor Orta, according to La Lazio Siamo Noi.

As per La Lazio Siamo Noi, Leeds have 'registered their interest in the last few hours' over a potential loan swoop — James Marshment (@marshyleeds) January 11, 2022

However, Leeds’ suggested preference for a loan move may hinder their chances of securing a deal for the Kosovo international, with his current employer more receptive to offers of a permanent transfer - although other reports suggest that Fenerbeche may be successful in luring the forward back to Turkey on a temporary basis.

Muriqi enjoyed a successful career in the Turkish Super Lig, scoring 17 goals and assisting seven in 36 games for Fenerbache in 19/20.

Leeds’ current forward injuries:



❌ Patrick Bamford

❌ Rodrigo

❌ Tyler Roberts

❌ Joe Gelhardt

❌ Sam Greenwood



Full House. Cursed. https://t.co/VLsLNq3XV8 — LUFCDATA (@LUFCDATA) January 10, 2022

Poor form in front of goal has seemingly plagued the 6ft 4in striker since his £15m move to Lazio though, where he has scored just twice in 43 appearances across all competitions and largely struggled to compete with talisman Ciro Immobile.

Championship outfit Hull City are among the other clubs to have been linked with Muqiri, who has scored 18 goals in 37 games for the Kosovo national side, while Leeds Live suggest that Marcelo Bielsa is not keen on bringing in a player who would not be first choice once other options regain fitness.

Sam Greenwood joined fellow forwards Joe Gelhardt, Tyler Roberts, Rodrigo Moreno and Patrick Bamford on the sidelines following Leeds’ 2-0 FA Cup defeat at West Ham United.