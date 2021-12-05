Player Ratings: Leeds United 2-2 Brentford

After a strong first-half performance, Leeds lost their way during the second and allowed Brentford, not only back into the game, but to take the lead. Leeds looked desperate after the goals and resorted to a number of long balls that were easily dealt with. Leeds were rescued by the returning Patrick Bamford, giving Leeds a point, and 5 from the last 9 before they enter the toughest period of the season.

Here are the player ratings from KC:

Meslier - Very unlucky to concede twice when he actually had little to do throughout the game. There was nothing he could do about either goal. He remained alert and composed throughout, even coming out of his area to brilliantly win a defensive header and also joined the attack for the final corner. 7

Ayling - Moved to centre back early on with the injury to Liam Cooper but spent the majority of the game getting forward well. Had an excellent header saved by Fernandez early in the second half. Probably somewhat culpable for leaving his man to help Dallas in the build-up to Brentford’s first goal. 6

Cooper - Off with a hamstring injury in the opening quarter of an hour. N/A

Llorente - Had very little to do in the first half, unfortunately, that was not the case in the second. Failed to track Canos in the build-up to the second goal, allowing him to run in behind, but not the worst offender. Had more work to do as Leeds’ play became more ragged but stood up to the task. 6

Firpo - Had a very comfortable first half. Linked up well with Harrison and was given space to push forward. Lucky not to concede a penalty in the second after a pull on Baptiste. Gave away possession cheaply in the build-up to Brentford’s second. Subbed on 69 minutes. 6

Phillips - A comfortable first half for Phillips who dealt with Brentford’s first-half attacks easily. His passing looked better and was finding himself quite high up the field, such was Leeds’ pressing in the first half. Hopefully his injury is nothing too serious. 7

Forshaw - Typical Adam Forshaw. Retained possession well and kept the ball moving. Had to cover a lot more ground as Leeds shuffled and reshuffled their deck, leaving Forshaw with more work than he would have wanted. Has probably been Leeds’ best player since his return. 7

Among the 289 outfield players to play at least 300 minutes in the Premier League this season, Adam Forshaw is covering the most distance per 90 minutes of any of them (12.11km). #lufc pic.twitter.com/wvkT2PSFrK — Jonny Cooper (@JRCooper26) December 2, 2021

Dallas - Played everywhere. The man is a machine. Unfortunately, he came up against a slightly stronger machine in the build-up to Brentford’s first goal. On the ball he helped bring Leeds forward, even showing off a classy Cruyff turn on the edge of our own box to get Leeds moving. Swung in the cross that resulted in the corner that Leeds equalised from. 7

Raphinha - Stood up to a nasty challenge after Janelt stamped down the back of his calf, which went relatively unpunished. Grabbed an assist with a low cross behind the Brentford defence that Roberts converted in the first half. Picked up a yellow for a deliberate pull on a Brentford counterattack. Always looked dangerous with the ball at his feet, although he was probably more effective out wide. 7

James - Moved upfront after Cooper’s injury. Not really built for playing against Brentford’s back three and got little joy out of them. Seemed to spend most of the second half offside which quickly became infuriating. 5

Roberts - Moved into midfield in the Cooper injury changes. Scored on 26 minutes, sliding onto Raphinha’s cross to give Leeds the lead. Harshly booked for a sliding challenge that wouldn’t have happened if he wasn’t shoved by Norgaard. Had another effort tipped over the bar in the first half before having a quieter second half. 7

LANDMARK: Huge congrats to Tyler Roberts who makes his 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣th senior appearance for the club (56th start). #LUFC pic.twitter.com/mzCseiyvR6 — LUFCDATA (@LUFCDATA) December 5, 2021

Harrison (on 15 mins) - Linked up well with Firpo and James in the first half but his high crosses were very easily dealt with by Brentford’s large backline. 6

Klich (on 55 mins) - Almost came on for Cooper early on but instead it was Harrison that was called upon. Instead replaced the injured Phillips but struggled to get into the game. Booked for a daft challenge. I’m starting to feel like Klich just isn’t quick enough for this team anymore. 5

Bamford (on 69 mins) - Was feeding off scraps as Leeds entered desperation mode but was in the right place at the right time to put Leeds level in the last minutes of the game. Glad to have him back. 7

"I always felt that I was going to get one chance" pic.twitter.com/pt72gBf3Ub — Leeds United (@LUFC) December 5, 2021