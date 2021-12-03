Match Recap: Leeds United under-23s 1-3 Leicester City under-23s

Leeds United’s under-23s continued on their struggles in The Premier League 2, falling to defeat against Leicester City in York.

The Whites started brilliantly and eventually managed to break down the visitors on 27 minutes, after plugging away for minutes on end. Bate re-started the move with magic footwork to nip away from a Leicester double-press and find Drameh on the right. He found Gelhardt on the edge of the box who turned and played a fantastic one-two with Sam Greenwood before lifting it into the net from close range.

Greenwood x Gelhardt! The duo is back! pic.twitter.com/NmD0XXThLP — Leeds United (@LUFC) December 3, 2021

The Leeds youngsters kept pushing though, perhaps too hard, as Charlie Cresswell hit the bar from a corner kick before being given a second yellow for bringing down the Leicester counter-attacker.

The red card of course changed things, as the momentum shifted into Leicester’s favour, though Leeds defended well up until the equaliser on 54 minutes. The cross came in low from Maswanhise on the right, with Moore stooping low to try and clear the ball away with his head. Instead, the ball propped up perfectly for Fitzhugh in the six-yard box who nodded the ball past Van den Heuvel to level the score at 1-1.

After more sustained pressure for the following 12 minutes, the Foxes took the lead through Fitzhugh again, as a cross onto the back post was headed back across goal by Spencer-Adams, into the path of the young striker, who met the hanging ball with a pin-point volley lasered into the bottom left corner.

Leeds responded through close calls from Greenwood and McKinstry, but the nail in the coffin came on 78 minutes from a free-kick on from the right going straight into the middle, with Spencer-Adams turning scorer and heading in Leicester’s third goal.