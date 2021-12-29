Swansea City launch a third loan bid for Sam Greenwood

Leeds United youngster, Sam Greenwood, is subject to yet another loan offer from Swansea City in The Championship.

With seven goals and four assists this season in The Premier League 2 Division 1, Greenwood has continued to show excellent potential as both a striker and central midfielder, having scored 12 goals the previous season.

Reports suggest that Russel Martin has demanded more competition up-top at the Welsh club, with loan talks taking place this week between Leeds and Swansea to send the 19-year-old down south until the summer.

Swansea City are once again making a move for Sam Greenwood on loan. They’ve tried twice previously and have once again made contact with Leeds ready for January. Despite Leeds recently stalling the talks, Swansea are confident they’re close. #LUFC [@swansea_indy] pic.twitter.com/9Pxfao8t01 — Leeds Xtra (@Leeds_Xtra) December 28, 2021

This would be a good move for Greenwood, who will get the opportunity to test himself at the high and intense level of The Championship. However, a loan move might suggest that he is surplus to requirements, given that Marcelo Bielsa only sends players who aren’t part of his plans out on loan.

Considering the injury crisis in the Leeds squad at the moment, this seems unlikely, as the senior team may need him in the short-term, while the under-23s will also need him if they are to survive in The Premier League 2 Division 1.