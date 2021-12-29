Leeds United linked to Orlando striker Daryl Dike

According to various sources, including TeamTalk, 90min, and Mundo Deportivo, Leeds United have been offered the chance to sign Daryl Dike from Orlando. The former Barnsley striker is reportedly being shopped around several English clubs, with West Brom, Newcastle, and West Ham showing interest.

After a successful first season as a professional, scoring eight and assisting three in 17 MLS appearances, Dike moved on loan to Barnsley in The Championship last season. He scored nine goals in 19 appearances on route to the playoffs before returning to the MLS for 2021, scoring 10 goals and assisting one in 18 appearances during the regular season, before scoring in the MLS playoffs in an ultimate defeat against Nashville,

Since making his debut for the US national team in February 2021, Dike has scored three goals in eight appearances, as the 21-year-old has shown strong finishing ability, set-piece danger, and sub-par dancing skills.

Orlando are reportedly looking for around $14 million to sign the striker, as 49ers Enterprises are reportedly keen on the young American.

