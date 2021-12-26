Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha in new contract talks with Leeds United

Leeds United are in contract talks with both Raphina and Kalvin Phillips, arguably their two best players, ahead of the January transfer window.

Phillips confirmed in an interview this week that he is happy at Leeds, and wants to sign a new contract at his boyhood club. Then, reports emerged from Brazil that Bayern Munich are seeking a £50 million deal to sign Raphinha.

Since the reports, it seems that the German giants and international rivals of Leeds United, have not expressed their interest as yet, nor have Liverpool, who are also receiving strong links to Raphinha in the press.

The YEP say: ‘The TNT Sports Brasil story, which suggested Raphinha’s youth club Avaí FC had already allocated money that would be due to them as part of the deal, is yet to be corroborated in either West Yorkshire or Munich.

‘Instead, German publication BILD say their information is that a mid-season move for Raphinha is ‘unlikely’ and any attempt to sign a winger would only take place if one of Julian Nagelsmann’s current wide players was to leave.’

Meanwhile, Kalvin Phillips had a Christmas message for Leeds fans amid rumours of interest from Manchester United...