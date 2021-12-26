Leeds United vs Aston Villa postponed due to isolation protocols

Leeds United vs Aston Villa has been postponed due to a lack of recognised senior players available to The Whites.

Their match due for Boxing Day at Anfield was cancelled for the same reason, as five members of the squad and coaching staff tested positive for COVID-19, and remain in isolation protocols.

#LUFC can confirm our Premier League game with Aston Villa on 28th December 2021 has been postponed — Leeds United (@LUFC) December 26, 2021

The Premier League said in a statement:

“The postponement is a result of the ongoing COVID-19 cases and injuries at Leeds which saw their Boxing Day match against Liverpool called off. The Board accepted the postponement application as the club does not have the required number of players available for the match (13 outfield players and one goalkeeper).

“The League is aware that the decisions this week to postpone matches will disappoint supporters, and understands their frustrations at a special time of year when fans look forward to attending and watching football games.

“The League aims to provide as much clarity as possible, but unfortunately postponements sometimes have to be made at short notice, as safety is our priority. Where possible, the League will endeavour to keep supporters updated if matches become at risk on a matchday.“

The illness cases add to the huge injury crisis tearing the Leeds squad apart, which has already contributed to the team's struggles. Meanwhile, Thorp Arch is yet to fully reopen, with injured players the only members of the squad allowed to continue training.

Some good news to combat Leeds’ injury difficulties appeared this week though, as Dan James, Patrick Bamford, and Pascal Struijk might have returned to the matchday squad in their match against Liverpool, with postponements allowing them more time to recover.

Bamford, James and Struijk were given a chance of making it for Boxing Day by Bielsa. Hopes are high they will be just three of the returners when Leeds do eventually play again with even more time to recover. #lufc https://t.co/a5YDjzOWuZ — Beren Cross (@BerenCross) December 24, 2021

Next up, Burnley are due to visit Elland Road on January 2nd.