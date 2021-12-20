Match Recap: Leeds United u23s 0-0 Everton u23s

Leeds United’s under-23s took a point from their match against Everton at home, in a game that was certainly not a classic...

The first-half finished goalless, with The Whites dominating much of the half while Everton showed flashes of danger. Ultimately, neither side were really able to create any clear-cut chances before the half-time whistle.

Max Dean and Sean McGurk provided the most danger for Leeds in the first 45’, as they linked up with their respective full-backs, Sutcliffe and McCarron, really well to create openings on the wings. However, even when their final ball reached Sam Greenwood, the Everton defence did very well to lock up the space in and around the penalty area.

: All square at the break, Greenwood and Allen going closest for our U23s against Everton. 0-0 pic.twitter.com/24hkqvqCMo — Leeds United (@LUFC) December 20, 2021

McGurk might’ve taken advantage of the acres of space provided to him on 53 minutes, as Mullen’s carved pass down the line to McGurk afforded him a clear run to the edge of the box. Max Dean’s overlap coming from the inside opened up room for the shot, but the finish was well blocked.

Everton picked up the biggest chance of the game by far on 63 minutes when the away side’s number 6 was put through on goal in a blistering Toffees counter-attack. Van den Heuvel stood his ground between the sticks, keeping the score level with a swiping save with his leg.

In the end, neither side could really break down the other, as the young Whites struggled to supply Max Dean with any real opportunity in the second half. However, a solid point and much-needed clean-sheet is to be respected, especially given the way the young squad has been hit by the injury crisis in the senior squad.