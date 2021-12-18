Match Recap: Leeds United 1-4 Arsenal

Leeds United suffered another heavy defeat this week, this time at the hands of Arsenal at Elland Road.

After an early chance squandered by the visitors, Arsenal took the lead on 17 minutes. After stopping the initial attack, Lacazette robbed Forshaw on the edge of the box, with the ball breaking for Martinelli, who fired the ball across goal into the top-right corner.

The Whites had a chance to equalise on 25 minutes when Forshaw sent Raphinha through on the counter, but the Brazilian didn’t manage to hit the target after cutting inside and firing across goal from the edge of the box.

Arsenal doubled their lead a few minutes later, as Dallas drove forward and gave the ball away when passing inside. Xhaka took full advantage, feeding Martinelli through on goal who managed to hold-off Drameh before finishing the move and making it 2-0.

On the stroke of half-time, things went from bad to worse as Saka scored from a deflected shot, after some baffling defending from the home side.

Things got better, as Leeds kept fighting and won a penalty through Joe Gelhardt with 20-odd minutes left. Raphinha took it, drilling the ball into the top-right corner.

#LEEARS Leeds pull one back goal, 75 mins pic.twitter.com/ls5YgxzOa7 — SUPER FAST FOOTBALL GOALS (@Kevin86106185) December 18, 2021

The renewed optimism didn’t last though, as Smith-Rowe came on and struck for a fourth, latching onto a lifted ball through from Odegaard before snapping a half-volley into the net.

Not much more to say here, as Leeds have to figure something out before travelling to Liverpool on Boxing Day.