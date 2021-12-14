Match Recap: Manchester City 7-0 Leeds United

Let’s just get through this in as few words as possible, shall we?

After Bernardo Silva missed a sitter, Phil Foden got things underway on eight minutes as Rodri broke into the box, with Meslier coming out to meet him, blocking the ball into the path of Foden who fired the ball in.

Grealish scored the second five minutes later as Mahrez found the head of his teammate from a cleared corner.

Leeds arguably should’ve had a penalty when Zinchenko clearly handled the ball on the edge of the box when holding-off Raphinha. No action taken (surprise, surprise). De Bruyne scored soon after as Rodri was pulling the strings again in midfield for Manchester City

Trailing 7-0 and #lufc fans singing "marching on together" loudly and applauding a (very) rare attack. Leeds outclassed but not outsung. #MCILEE — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) December 14, 2021

4-0 arrived early in the second half as Mahrez turned from provider to scorer, with his low-driven shot deflecting off the inside of Firpo’s leg and nestling in the far corner. Leeds came close on 56 minutes as Harrison’s cross for Roberts broke to Dallas on the edge of the box, and his whipped strike hit the outside of the post.

De Bruyne made it 5-0 with a belter from 25 yards as he lashed the ball into the roof of the net with ferocious power. John Stones scored the sixth with fifteen minutes left after whacking two shots at Meslier from close range to no avail, before finally smashing the ball past him after weathering the strong stops from the Leeds keeper.

Assuming Shackleton is injured, and taking into account Firpo’s suspension, #LUFC’s absentee list grows to 8 first-team players: Rodrigo, Bamford, Cooper, Phillips, Koch, Struijk, Firpo, Shackleton. Llorente & Raphinha running the booking gauntlet until FT on Boxing Day, too. — Joe Donnohue (@JoeDonnohue) December 14, 2021

Nathan Ake came on and scored from a corner-kick, completely wide open, rising highest to make it 7-0.

Nothing more to add, so here’s a video of the best fans in the world. MOT