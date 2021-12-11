Match Recap: Chelsea 3-2 Leeds United

Leeds United were beaten by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge with a late penalty kick to break the hearts of the incredible travelling support.

The two sides battled it out before Leeds broke the deadlock on 28 minutes, winning a penalty kick after Alonso’s poor challenge on Dan James. Raphinha took the kick, with his stop-start run-up giving him the edge over the keeper as he fired it past his right side.

That penalty is absolute murder on the heart. Get in! #LUFC — The Square Ball (@TheSquareBall) December 11, 2021

The Whites had performed well in the first half, keeping Chelsea at bay for much of the game. But they couldn’t stop Mason Mount from equalising on the stroke of half-time, as Alonso made up for his mistake when winning the ball off Dallas, before finding an open Mount at the front post who poked the ball in to level things up going into the break.

Into the second half, and Chelsea had a penalty of their own as Raphinha’s challenge on Rudiger was penalised, with Jorginho stepped-up and sending Meslier the wrong way to turn the game on its head on the hour mark.

The sides continued to scrap it out over the points, with Roberts and Hudson-Odoi providing the danger for either side, until Joe Gelhardt arrived. He was barely on the pitch one minute when he stabbed Tyler Roberts’ low cross from the left through Mendy and into the net, wheeling away in celebration for his first Premier League goal with five minutes left.

Really, really good goal actually. Best we've played in a long time today and that goal shows it. Those limbs as well pic.twitter.com/1Uycqbcswc — Jack LUFC (@JackLUFC1919) December 11, 2021

Unfortunately, it was to mean nothing in terms of points, as Rudiger once again won a penalty for Chelsea, this time going down under the challenge of Mateusz Klich in added time. Jorginho again, same result.

A brutal result for The Whites who deserved more from the game, especially given the number of injuries to crucial players that the squad is suffering from. But they’ll have to dust themselves down and go again, as Leeds visit Manchester City on Tuesday night