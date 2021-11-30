Match Recap: Leeds United 1-0 Crystal Palace

Leeds United snatched a crucial victory over Crystal Palace at the death, as Raphinha was the hero once again under the Elland Road lights.

The home side started well with the high press showing promise early on against a Palace side with a new approach under Patrick Vieira. But Palace evened the momentum through the danger of Ayew on the right and their ambiguous offensive set-up with Edouard, Zaha, and the aforementioned Ayew.

The first big chance of the game arrived after the break, as Raphinha played a brilliant long-ball across to Dan James, who controlled well with his right before sliding the ball across the six-yard box. Rodrigo was arriving, but by the time he made contact with the ball, the keeper was at point-blank range. He tried to round him but didn't quite have enough room.

Monstrous performances from Adam Forshaw and Stuart Dallas tonight. Both absolutely magnificent and gave everything and more out there. #LUFC — LUFCDATA (@LUFCDATA) November 30, 2021

This set the tone of the second half, as Leeds dominated much of the proceedings, though Palace came so close to scoring themselves. Benteke came on and should’ve scored with 15 minutes to go, nodding a hanging cross at the back stick inside the six-yard box just wide of the post.

Five minutes later, a long looping ball from the right caught out Meslier, as Benteke got a toe to the ball and had the Leeds keeper back peddling to keep it out, and he just about managed to do so.

And thank God that he did, because in added-time Leeds finally got their big opportunity. Raphinha’s corner toward Cooper was handled by Guehi. VAR stepped in, awarding the spot-kick for Raphinha to take.

His skip-step spot-kick had everyone holding their breath, including the keeper who couldn't stop the ball from nestling into the net to secure a giant three points for Leeds, who now look ahead to Sunday’s game against Brentford at Elland Road.