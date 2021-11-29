Leeds United again linked with move for Arthur Cabral

Leeds United were reportedly in talks with Basel for the signing of Basel striker, Arthur Cabral in the summer. It seemed as though the Brazilian’s agents had initiated the talks more than The Whites, as the proposed deal went nowhere.

But now, the rumours have resurfaced, as Leeds may well be set to battle it out with Barcelona and West Ham for Cabral’s signature. The quoted price is £16.9 million for the 23-year old who is having a stellar season in Switzerland.

Spanish newspaper Sport reports that Leeds are emerging as frontrunners to sign Brazilian striker Arthur Cabral from Basel.

They state a fee of £16.9m (€20m) will convince the Swiss side to sell the attacker. — James Marshment (@marshyleeds) November 29, 2021

14 goals and four assists in 14 appearances in the Swiss Super League, plus three goals in five Europa League Conference games. It’s fair to say that Cabral is shining once again this season, given that he scored 18 goals in 33 appearances last season, and could be available for a good price.

For Leeds, Patrick Bamford is set to return from injury, hopefully bringing much-needed goals back to the team who have been struggling without him. In his absence, The Whites have struggled for an out-and-out goal threat through the middle, with Rodrigo not providing the bully that the team need up top. Meanwhile, Joe Gelhardt may fit the bill archetypally, he has next to no first-team experience.

So, there may well be a gap in the Leeds squad that Victor Orta and Marcelo Bielsa need to fill this January.

They’ve got stiff competition though, as Sport report Barcelona as the favoured destination by Cabral’s agent, Deco, former Barca player and agent to Leeds’ star man In Raphinha. Perhaps Orta will need to work his connections to beat the stiff competition of Xavi’s Barca.