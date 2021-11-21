Match Recap: Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Leeds United

Leeds United were defeated at the hands of Antonio Conte’s Spurs side away from home in what was certainly a game of two halves.

The Whites started the better of the two sides, dominating much of the first half without managing to create many clear-cut openings. The first came from Kalvin Phillips early on, firing a free-kick 20 yards from goal toward the top-left corner but into the grasp of Lloris.

Spurs opened things up once or twice, with Cooper and Phillips making big defensive stops to prevent Spurs from snatching a goal from nothing.

It was well worth it too, scoring a deserved opener on the stroke of half-time. Jack Harrison nutmegged Emerson on the left, out-strengthing him to the ball before zipping a brilliant cross to the back post for Dan James to tap home for the lead.

The game turned on its head in the second half, just about starting within minutes as Kane was put through on the right channel, with Meslier and the post keeping him out.

The equaliser came after Moura lured Mesler away from his goal-line before working it to Hojbjerg on the edge of the box who found the far corner through a few bodies to level things up.

The winner came on 70 minutes after a deflected Eric Dier free-kick took a deflection off the wall and onto the inside of the post, only for Reguilon to put in the rebound, taking all three points for Spurs.

It was a scrappy finish to the game, with Leeds struggling to create anything after going 2-1 down, and will now have to recover and get ready for their next match against Brighton away from home.