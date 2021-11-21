Player Ratings: Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Leeds United

If ever there was a game of two halves.

An injury-ravaged Leeds made the difficult trip down to London to face Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hostpur with Rodrigo and Raphinha added to the list of absentees.

Joe Gelhardt made his full Premier League debut up-front and Kalvin Phillips dropped into a back-three.

Leeds were immense in the first half and kept Spurs on the back foot with an aggressive display, Dan James’ first goal topping off a dominant performance.

But as Spurs pushed on in the second half the Whites struggled to keep up with the pace and intensity.

A frustrating result overall that leaves Leeds just a place and two points above the relegation zone, but with a paper-thin squad and some of the most influential attacking players missing, it’s hard to knock anyone too much.

Here are the player ratings...

Illan Meslier – 6

Had little to do in the first half and saved well from Harry Kane early in the second.

Not much he could do with either goal in all honesty.

Diego Llorente – 6.5

Part of a brilliant unit in the first half and personally kept Heung-Min Son quiet - despite being beaten for pace on a couple of occasions.

Won possession high up the pitch and maintained Leeds’ early momentum.

As with most, struggled to contain Spurs in the second half and was unfortunate that his block from the free-kick hit the post and fell to Sergio Reguilon.

Kalvin Phillips – 7 (MOTM)

Immense as part of a back-three in the first half, keeping tight on Kane and clearing up the mess of others as well.

Struggled to influence nor dominate as much as he could, as Spurs kicked on in the second half but was probably Leeds’ best player over the full 90.

Liam Cooper – 6

Played well as the spare man in the first half but struggled man-marking Kane when Phillips pushed into midfield.

It was Cooper’s poorly timed tackle that gave Spurs the free-kick which led to their winning goal.

Stuart Dallas – 6

An experienced head in a side that needed a few. Defended relatively well and kept it simple in possession.

Didn’t have the same relationship with James as he did with Raphinha against Leicester but can’t point to much he did wrong.

Adam Forshaw – 7

Was absolutely everywhere in the first half-pressed high, picked up loose balls and circulated possession well.

Struggled to run the game as Spurs pushed on after half-time but a good performance all in all.

Mateusz Klich (off 49’) – 5.5

Steady without being overly influential.

Made some good runs to support Gelhardt but struggled to link up play round the corners as he can do.

Pascal Struijk – 6.5

Lucas Moura was poor in the first half, mainly due to the performance of Struijk.

Tight and aggressive, he looked as comfortable at left-back as he does anywhere else on the pitch.

It is no coincidence that Moura’s improvement came when Struijk moved into the middle.

Dan James – 6.5

His first goal in a Leeds shirt looks to have done him some good, and it was a good run and finish to tap home.

Was the only attacking threat in a tough second-half and popped off a couple of good shots.

Jack Harrison – 6.5

Shades of the Jackie of old when he sent Emerson Royal for a hot dog and laid it on a plate for James, and the overall performance was an improvement on the season so far.

Pegged back in the second half as Spurs gained territory and Royal pushed forward.

Joe Gelhardt (off 87’) – 6.5

Stepped up in his first Premier League start. Looked dangerous when picking up possession in between the lines and full of confidence.

Understandably lacked the stature or experience to lead the line against a back three but did his prospects no harm.

Substitutes

Junior Firpo – (on 49’) - 4

Any player returning from injury is a positive at the minute but Firpo was poor again.

Coming on as Spurs gathered momentum was always going to be tough but loose passes and poor touches didn’t help.

Tyler Roberts (on 72’) - 5

Came on with Leeds on the back foot and lacked the quality to influence anything.

Tapping a throw-in straight into touch summed it up.

Stuart McKinstry (on 87’) - N/A

Another Premier League debut for McKinstry.

On with a few minutes left and didn’t have enough time to make an impression, but a proud moment nonetheless for him and his family.