The Periquitos value Fernandez close to his 1.5m euro release clause.
Leeds set to sign 18-year-old Espanyol striker

Mateo Joseph Fernandez will reportedly sign a contract with the Whites imminently and is tipped to officially join on 1st January.

By Josh Ramsbottom
Leeds United are set to agree the signing of Barcelona and Manchester City target Mateo Joseph Fernandez.

The 18-year-old appears to have been frozen out of Espanyol’s B team in recent weeks as rumours about his departure continued to circulate.

Fernandez is out of contract at the end of the season, and has a release clause of around £1.3m.

According to a report from Leeds Live last month, Espanyol value the striker at a higher price than the £419k they have reportedly received from Leeds.

The Whites are expected to seal his signature in the coming hours, with the youngster set to join up with his new teammates at Thorp Arch at the turn of the year.

Fernandez struck 44 goals in 56 games across three seasons as he rose from the U16s to the U19s over the course of the last three seasons.

His current club believe he has excellent potential and rejected advances from city rivals Barcelona in the summer.

Arsenal and Liverpool were also supposedly among the clubs keeping tabs on the young talent, who was born in Spain to two English parents.

These new developments follow previous rumours that Marcelo Bielsa’s side and Espanyol were in “total agreement” over the transfer.

