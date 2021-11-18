Leeds United International Round-up: 17/11/21

As the international break comes too a close, we round-up all the action across the globe involving Leeds United players.
England
Kalvin Phillips started in both of England’s matches, as the Three Lions battered Albania 5-0 and San Marino 10-0 while Phillips delivered two solid performances from midfield.
Meanwhile, Charlie Cresswell, Cody Drameh, and Sam Greenwood all starred together in the England under-21s’ 3-2 defeat to Georgia, with Sam Greenwood grabbing a debut goal. Meanwhile, Cresswell also featured in a 3-1 victory over the Czech Republic.
Lewis Bate and Sam Greenwood played against Portugal for the under-20s, falling to a 2-0 defeat as Greenwood wore the Captain’s armband.
Our Young Lion!#LUFCYouth | #LUFC pic.twitter.com/CksjDcAn9t— LUFC Youth Academy (@leedsutdacademy) November 10, 2021
And last but not least, Archie Gray, grandson to Frankie, won the Val-de-Marne with the England under-16s, captaining them in the final against France as they won 3-2.
Scotland
Captain Liam Cooper played out full 90s in both of Scotland’s crucial qualifiers as they secured a seeded playoff spot, beating Moldova and Denmark in the process. Cooper assisted John Souttar’s opener, the first goal Denmark conceded this campaign, seeing out a 2-0 win to go with their victory over Moldova by the same scoreline.
WHAT A MOMENT ✨— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) November 15, 2021
On his first cap for three years, John Souttar makes it 1-0 to Scotland
Watch live on Sky Sports Football pic.twitter.com/dWJVqujFnM
Young defender, Jeremiah Mullen started for the Scotland under-19s in their 1-1 draw against Croatia.
Northern Ireland
Stuart Dallas played out a huge result for his country as Northern Ireland grabbed a 0-0 draw against European Champions, Italy, which dropped them into the playoffs, making way for Switzerland. He also played a full 90 minutes against Lithuania, as the Irish ran our 1-0 victors.
Stuart Dallas in a 0-0 draw vs. Italy:— LUFCDATA (@LUFCDATA) November 15, 2021
90 mins played
50 touches
20/29 successful passes
13 opp. half passes
6 ball recoveries
4 clearances
2 interceptions
2 duels won
2 times fouled
2 crosses
1 shot off-target
1 foul
Mammoth performance. Agonisingly close to scoring. pic.twitter.com/4KQ4R6o8cD
Plus, loanee Alfie McCalmont scored twice for Northern Ireland under-21s as they beat Lithuania 4-0.
Wales
Dan James started for Wales in their first game, being replaced by teammate, Tyler Roberts in the second half as they beat Belarus 5-1. Then came Belgium, and Dan James provided the assist for Keiffer Moore’s equaliser in Cardiff.
Back in the game! ⚽— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) November 16, 2021
Kieffer Moore equalises for Wales against Belgium after a great bit of play from Dan James out wide
Watch live on Sky Sports Football pic.twitter.com/mYEuSsmwWP
Brazil
Raphinha played 70 minutes for Brazil against Lionel Messi’s Argentina side, taking an elbow to the face from Otamendi in the process... with the infringement going unpunished. He also started in their 1-0 victory over Colombia.
Spain
Rodrigo came on as a substitute in Spain’s 1-0 victory in Greece and their home win over Sweden by the same scoreline. Diego Llorente was an unused substitute against the Swedes.
Netherlands
Crysencio Summerville marked his Netherlands under-21 start with a goal against Gibraltar, helping the Orange Army to a 7-0 victory.
✅ First @OnsOranje Under-21 start— LUFC Youth Academy (@leedsutdacademy) November 15, 2021
First Goal
Crysencio Summerville opened the scoring for Netherlands Under-21s in a 7-0 win against Gibraltar this afternoon #LUFCYouth | #LUFC pic.twitter.com/g0a0MgdlQH
Meanwhile, Dani van den Heuvel kept a clean sheet for the Netherlands under-19s in their 4-0 win over Moldova.
Poland
Mateusz Klich played the full 90 in Poland’s 2-1 defeat to Hungary following their 4-1 win against Andorra in which he also started.
Norway
Leo Hjelde made his Norway under-21s debut, beating Finland 3-1 and becoming the youngest ever defender to play in a competitive match for the Norway under-21s (credit: @leedsutdacademy). Goalkeeper, Kristoffer Klaesson, also played the full 90 between the sticks.
France
Illan Meslier kept clean-sheets for France under-21s in their 7-0 thrashing of Armenia and 1-0 win over North Macedonia, as the young keeper looks to make his mark among a pile of up and coming French GKs.
