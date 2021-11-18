Leeds United International Round-up: 17/11/21

As the international break comes too a close, we round-up all the action across the globe involving Leeds United players.

England

Kalvin Phillips started in both of England’s matches, as the Three Lions battered Albania 5-0 and San Marino 10-0 while Phillips delivered two solid performances from midfield.

Meanwhile, Charlie Cresswell, Cody Drameh, and Sam Greenwood all starred together in the England under-21s’ 3-2 defeat to Georgia, with Sam Greenwood grabbing a debut goal. Meanwhile, Cresswell also featured in a 3-1 victory over the Czech Republic.

Lewis Bate and Sam Greenwood played against Portugal for the under-20s, falling to a 2-0 defeat as Greenwood wore the Captain’s armband.

And last but not least, Archie Gray, grandson to Frankie, won the Val-de-Marne with the England under-16s, captaining them in the final against France as they won 3-2.

Scotland

Captain Liam Cooper played out full 90s in both of Scotland’s crucial qualifiers as they secured a seeded playoff spot, beating Moldova and Denmark in the process. Cooper assisted John Souttar’s opener, the first goal Denmark conceded this campaign, seeing out a 2-0 win to go with their victory over Moldova by the same scoreline.

WHAT A MOMENT ✨



On his first cap for three years, John Souttar makes it 1-0 to Scotland



Watch live on Sky Sports Football pic.twitter.com/dWJVqujFnM — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) November 15, 2021

Young defender, Jeremiah Mullen started for the Scotland under-19s in their 1-1 draw against Croatia.

Northern Ireland

Stuart Dallas played out a huge result for his country as Northern Ireland grabbed a 0-0 draw against European Champions, Italy, which dropped them into the playoffs, making way for Switzerland. He also played a full 90 minutes against Lithuania, as the Irish ran our 1-0 victors.

Stuart Dallas in a 0-0 draw vs. Italy:



90 mins played

50 touches

20/29 successful passes

13 opp. half passes

6 ball recoveries

4 clearances

2 interceptions

2 duels won

2 times fouled

2 crosses

1 shot off-target

1 foul



Mammoth performance. Agonisingly close to scoring. pic.twitter.com/4KQ4R6o8cD — LUFCDATA (@LUFCDATA) November 15, 2021

Plus, loanee Alfie McCalmont scored twice for Northern Ireland under-21s as they beat Lithuania 4-0.

Wales

Dan James started for Wales in their first game, being replaced by teammate, Tyler Roberts in the second half as they beat Belarus 5-1. Then came Belgium, and Dan James provided the assist for Keiffer Moore’s equaliser in Cardiff.

Back in the game! ⚽



Kieffer Moore equalises for Wales against Belgium after a great bit of play from Dan James out wide



Watch live on Sky Sports Football pic.twitter.com/mYEuSsmwWP — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) November 16, 2021

Brazil

Raphinha played 70 minutes for Brazil against Lionel Messi’s Argentina side, taking an elbow to the face from Otamendi in the process... with the infringement going unpunished. He also started in their 1-0 victory over Colombia.

Spain

Rodrigo came on as a substitute in Spain’s 1-0 victory in Greece and their home win over Sweden by the same scoreline. Diego Llorente was an unused substitute against the Swedes.

Netherlands

Crysencio Summerville marked his Netherlands under-21 start with a goal against Gibraltar, helping the Orange Army to a 7-0 victory.

✅ First @OnsOranje Under-21 start

First Goal



Crysencio Summerville opened the scoring for Netherlands Under-21s in a 7-0 win against Gibraltar this afternoon #LUFCYouth | #LUFC pic.twitter.com/g0a0MgdlQH — LUFC Youth Academy (@leedsutdacademy) November 15, 2021

Meanwhile, Dani van den Heuvel kept a clean sheet for the Netherlands under-19s in their 4-0 win over Moldova.

Poland

Mateusz Klich played the full 90 in Poland’s 2-1 defeat to Hungary following their 4-1 win against Andorra in which he also started.

Norway

Leo Hjelde made his Norway under-21s debut, beating Finland 3-1 and becoming the youngest ever defender to play in a competitive match for the Norway under-21s (credit: @leedsutdacademy). Goalkeeper, Kristoffer Klaesson, also played the full 90 between the sticks.

France

Illan Meslier kept clean-sheets for France under-21s in their 7-0 thrashing of Armenia and 1-0 win over North Macedonia, as the young keeper looks to make his mark among a pile of up and coming French GKs.