 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Reading star Swift linked with Leeds

The ex-England youth international has 15 direct goal involvements in the Championship so far this season.

By Josh Ramsbottom
/ new
Stoke City v Reading - Sky Bet Championship
Swift is one of the Royals’ star players.
Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images

Reading midfielder John Swift has been targeted by Leeds United, according to the Sheffield Star.

The 26-year-old, who made 13 appearances for England U21s, has been a star performer for the Royals in the Championship this season.

Despite his exploits, the club currently sit 16th in the second tier having lost four of their last five matches - although they remain just four points off the playoff places in an incredibly tight table.

With Swift’s contract running out at the end of the season, the Chelsea academy product is attracting interest from a host of Premier League and Championship clubs including Leeds’ league rivals Wolves and Burnley.

He has scored eight goals and assisted seven in 17 games so far this season, and it appears unlikely that he will sign on at the Madejski Stadium.

Transfermarkt values Swift at around £3.4m, and he could be available for a cut price due to his ongoing contract situation.

The Englishman would compete with the likes of Mateusz Klich for a place in Marcelo Bielsa’s midfield.

More From Through It All Together

Leeds United News 24/7

Loading comments...