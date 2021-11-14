Reading star Swift linked with Leeds

Reading midfielder John Swift has been targeted by Leeds United, according to the Sheffield Star.

The 26-year-old, who made 13 appearances for England U21s, has been a star performer for the Royals in the Championship this season.

Leeds and Wolves are battling to sign Reading midfielder John Swift - his contract ends in June



26-year-old already has 8 goals and 7 assists in 17 Championship games this season



Thoughts?#lufc #mot #alaw ⚪️ https://t.co/bpIJbMHFzv — leedsunited_news (@leeds_utd_news) November 14, 2021

Despite his exploits, the club currently sit 16th in the second tier having lost four of their last five matches - although they remain just four points off the playoff places in an incredibly tight table.

With Swift’s contract running out at the end of the season, the Chelsea academy product is attracting interest from a host of Premier League and Championship clubs including Leeds’ league rivals Wolves and Burnley.

He has scored eight goals and assisted seven in 17 games so far this season, and it appears unlikely that he will sign on at the Madejski Stadium.

John Swift has created the most chances in the Championship this season (47) #readingfc

Transfermarkt values Swift at around £3.4m, and he could be available for a cut price due to his ongoing contract situation.

The Englishman would compete with the likes of Mateusz Klich for a place in Marcelo Bielsa’s midfield.